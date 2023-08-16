Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.02. 962,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,153. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

