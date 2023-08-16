Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.55 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,551.28 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $555.60 billion and approximately $16.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00733918 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00109206 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017382 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000339 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,459,650 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
