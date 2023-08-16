Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.55 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,551.28 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $555.60 billion and approximately $16.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00733918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00109206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,459,650 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

