BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.75. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 22,493 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

