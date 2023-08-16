BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.75. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 22,493 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
