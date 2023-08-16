Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.36. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 49,413 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 193,768 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 160,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.