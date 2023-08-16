Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.