Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BSIF opened at GBX 111.34 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £680.77 million, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.78.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

