BNB Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BNB has a market cap of $35.80 billion and approximately $462.89 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $232.72 or 0.00803108 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,430 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,545.31256413. The last known price of BNB is 235.84305139 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $483,992,382.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.