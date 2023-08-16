Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,628 shares of company stock worth $13,223,351. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $29,696,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.61. 443,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,853. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

