Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.84.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.