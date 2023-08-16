Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.84.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

