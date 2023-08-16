Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 10.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $93,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,309,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 205,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,695,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 455,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 2,086,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,202. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

