Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.30. 864,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

