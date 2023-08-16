Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $220.54. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.