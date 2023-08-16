Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 110,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

