Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 152,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,924. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

