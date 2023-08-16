Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 211,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. 615,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

