Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $24.97 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. 3,110,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

