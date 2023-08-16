Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.87. The company had a trading volume of 311,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

