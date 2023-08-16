Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 0.8%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 183.90 ($2.33). Approximately 443,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 764,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.40 ($2.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

