Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 42,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

