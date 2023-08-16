Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 3,359,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

