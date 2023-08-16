Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HII opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

