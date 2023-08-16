Brokerages Set Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) PT at $3.70

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
SLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
SLDP stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.65.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
