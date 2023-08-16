Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ERF stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 889,523 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $56,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

