Bruce E. Chinn Sells 172 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,446. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.