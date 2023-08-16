Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of CABO traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One has a 1-year low of $602.70 and a 1-year high of $1,389.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $5,370,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cable One by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

