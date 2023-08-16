Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,993. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,424. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.