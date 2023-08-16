Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz
In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at $387,768.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 315,970 shares of company stock worth $1,208,968. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cadiz by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,137,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,325 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadiz Price Performance
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 1,483.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.