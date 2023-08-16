CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.69

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.69 and last traded at C$32.69, with a volume of 957044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.85.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.1809026 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

