Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,520,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,832,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

