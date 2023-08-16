Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 809,510 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

