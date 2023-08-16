Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
CGIX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $857,850.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
