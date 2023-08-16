Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CADL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 18,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

