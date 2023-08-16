CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $220,794.47 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,565.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00262110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00725678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00540890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00056877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00108527 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

