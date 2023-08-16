Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

FATE opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $288.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company’s revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

