Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 260.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of AGIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,089. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 240.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 320.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

