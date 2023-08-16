CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,609. The firm has a market cap of $278.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

