Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Caravelle International Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

