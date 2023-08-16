CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $20.60. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 63,477 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.