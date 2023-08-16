Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 278,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.0 %

CSV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,349. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,872 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 132.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 273,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

