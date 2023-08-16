Carrier Global (CARR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

8/1/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $63.00.

7/19/2023 – Carrier Global had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $58.00.

7/10/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00.

7/10/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00.

7/10/2023 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

