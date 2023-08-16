Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE:CARS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 246,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.98. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
