Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 246,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.98. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

