CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $115,095.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.86157731 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,137.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

