Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castellum Stock Down 26.3 %

CTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Castellum has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.98.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 92.79% and a negative net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

