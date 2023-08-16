CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CEAD stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.91. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 28.02%.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

