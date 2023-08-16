Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

