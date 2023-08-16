Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.35

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.35 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 33.65 ($0.43). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 35,300 shares changing hands.

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market cap of £16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Cenkos Securities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.34%. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is presently -8,000.00%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the institutional stockbroking business in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

