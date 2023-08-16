Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 3.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.77. 66,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 244,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Central Puerto

Central Puerto Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 149,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 168.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.