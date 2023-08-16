ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 5369916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,377 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

