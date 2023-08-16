Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,989. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

