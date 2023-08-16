Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.82

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 524380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.