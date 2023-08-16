Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.82

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 524380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY
Chewy Stock Down 2.3 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
